Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,106,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 71,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.91. 504,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.