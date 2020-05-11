Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Trimmed by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 36,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $59.00. 720,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

