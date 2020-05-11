Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the April 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of SALT traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 542,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,331. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

