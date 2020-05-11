Scorpio Tankers Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $5.17 Per Share (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.14.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.