Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 61,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,345. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.