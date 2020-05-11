Seaport Global Securities Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOW in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NOW’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

NOW stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. NOW has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $665.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NOW by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NOW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NOW by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

