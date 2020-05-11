SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,281. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 765,852 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,800,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

