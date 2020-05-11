SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:SEAS opened at $15.00 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.