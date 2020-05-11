Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Securitas has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $$11.29 during midday trading on Monday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. Securitas has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

About Securitas

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

