SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 59.2% in April

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the April 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.63% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LEDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. 74,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,473. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 82.21% and a negative net margin of 26.70%.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

