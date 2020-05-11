Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

AMGN stock traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.98. The stock had a trading volume of 114,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.03. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

