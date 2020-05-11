Sentient Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $400,160.47 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $400,160.47 and $7,096.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00809770 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027599 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00261358 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00149587 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006121 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.