Sentinel Chain Reaches Market Cap of $280,653.24 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, IDEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $280,653.24 and approximately $1,162.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.68 or 0.02153378 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00090121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00174698 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.