Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 557 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

NYSE MA traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $281.23. 4,055,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.