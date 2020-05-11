Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,239,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,996,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,601. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

