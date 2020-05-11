Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $134.38. 3,590,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,239. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average of $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

