Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.74. 3,489,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

