Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

NYSE:PXD traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

