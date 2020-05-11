Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PM. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.28. 3,916,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

