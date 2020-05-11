Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $3.95 Million in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,621 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

NYSE:ABC traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

