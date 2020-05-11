Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,988 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,071,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 48.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,861,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,795,000 after buying an additional 1,261,658 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $28,498,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 109.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

CVX stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,340. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

