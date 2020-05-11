Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 624 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

BDX traded up $7.57 on Monday, reaching $262.05. 1,490,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,849. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.03. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

