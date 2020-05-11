Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $55.81. 6,946,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

