Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.19) on Monday. Serabi Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

