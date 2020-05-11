Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Up 249.9% in April

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, an increase of 249.9% from the April 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Servicesource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 110,409 shares of company stock worth $84,751 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 94,946 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Servicesource International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Servicesource International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

SREV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. 1,043,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,931. Servicesource International has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Servicesource International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SREV. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Servicesource International from $1.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

