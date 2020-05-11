Sessia (KICKS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.78 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Sessia token can currently be bought for about $0.0874 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Sessia has a market cap of $537,015.85 and approximately $7.78 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.03692581 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00056521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011634 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Sessia Token Profile

Sessia is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,145,759 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

