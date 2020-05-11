Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,341.80 ($30.81).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,264 ($29.78) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,160 ($28.41) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,130 ($28.02) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,417 ($31.79) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,293.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,403.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

