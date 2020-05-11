SFE Investment Counsel Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 53,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,204.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.65. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

