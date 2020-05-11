SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 25,469 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 421.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EnerSys worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti cut their target price on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $59.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

