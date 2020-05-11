SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 86,771 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.