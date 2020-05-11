SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 93,678 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 261.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 542,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,583,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 299,633 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Shares of AMX stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.