SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 98,046 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 348.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,046 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fulton Financial worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,769,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,289,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director James R. Moxley III bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,945 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

