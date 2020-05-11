SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 480.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,687 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,407.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Also, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

