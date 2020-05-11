SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 25,556 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 1,250.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Q2 worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Q2 by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,106 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $154,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,968.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,155,920. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $82.80 on Monday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.