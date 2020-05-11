SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 359,394 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Apache as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of Apache by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 100,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Apache by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apache during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

