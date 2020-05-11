SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.7% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 476,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

