SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 207.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Appian worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Appian by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Appian by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Appian by 1,301.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $149,466.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $217,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,158.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,546. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

