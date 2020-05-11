SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 194.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SHO opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, CEO John V. Arabia acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $419,000.00. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.