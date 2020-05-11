SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 264.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

NYSE TPR opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

