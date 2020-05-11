SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 258.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,017,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,594,000 after acquiring an additional 199,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after buying an additional 467,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,460,000 after buying an additional 651,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $29.39 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

