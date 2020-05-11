SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 655.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,690 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.67 and a beta of 0.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.