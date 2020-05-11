SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 984.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 25,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $665,950 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $502.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

