SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.45 Million in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $13,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 596,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19,345.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,642 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 346,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 341,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $181,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,061. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,346.65 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

