SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,424 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.96.

NYSE SHOP opened at $708.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $494.67 and a 200-day moving average of $426.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of -611.18 and a beta of 1.51. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $242.23 and a 52-week high of $739.24.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

