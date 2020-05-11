SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

