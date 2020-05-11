SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,630 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 800.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $153.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.42. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.38.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $321,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,941 shares of company stock worth $8,123,535 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

