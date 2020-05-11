SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 16,347 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 379.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of TopBuild worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,597,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 84,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $98.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.