SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 20,181 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 152.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Rapid7 worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Rapid7 by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The firm had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,040 shares of company stock worth $4,409,305 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.