SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 26,717 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,071 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.95. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 830,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,398.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,133.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,816 shares of company stock valued at $480,797 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

