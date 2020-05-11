SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 31,190 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 294.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.